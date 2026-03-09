Herro scores 25, Adebayo hits milestone and Heat top Pistons 121-110, Detroit’s 4th straight loss

MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Bam Adebayo had 24 to go over the 10,000-point mark for his career, and the Miami Heat beat Detroit 121-110 on Sunday night to extend the Pistons’ season-worst losing streak to four games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and seven assists for Miami (36-29), which has won five straight and matched a season best by moving seven games over .500. The Heat are still without Norman Powell (groin) and Nikola Jovic (back), and Andrew Wiggins (toe) was also sidelined.

Adebayo — who added nine rebounds and six assists — entered the night 23 points away from the scoring milestone. He and Dwyane Wade are the only players with 10,000 points in a Heat uniform.

Cade Cunningham finished with 26 points and 10 assists and Jalen Duren scored 24 for the Pistons, whose lead in the Eastern Conference is down to 2 1/2 games over Boston.

Detroit trailed by 25 in the first half — the Pistons’ largest pre-halftime deficit this season. Miami’s lead was 18 by the end of the first quarter and the Heat kept a double-digit lead for the final 38:27.

The Heat won the season series with the Pistons, 2-1 — becoming the first East team to do that this season. Detroit also went 0-2 against both San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers; it has either already won or clinched no worse than a tie of the season series with 11 of the 13 other East clubs.

Marcus Sasser had a look at a 3-pointer midway through the third that would have gotten Detroit within 15. He missed, and then Herro went on a run that basically sealed the outcome.

He hit three 3s in the next 1:51, pushing Miami’s lead to 93-66.

