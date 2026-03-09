Heat play the Wizards on 5-game win streak

Washington Wizards (16-47, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (36-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Miami heads into a matchup against Washington as winners of five consecutive games.

The Heat are 6-5 against division opponents. Miami has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wizards are 11-28 in conference games. Washington allows 123.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Heat score 120.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 123.3 the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 112.3 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 116.5 the Heat give up to opponents.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Wizards 132-101 in their last matchup on Feb. 8. Kasparas Jakucionis led the Heat with 22 points, and Tristan Vukcevic led the Wizards with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 22.0 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bub Carrington is scoring 9.8 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wizards. Tre Johnson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 123.5 points, 49.7 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 113.1 points, 40.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (toe), Norman Powell: out (groin), Simone Fontecchio: day to day (groin).

Wizards: Jamir Watkins: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: out (finger), Tristan Vukcevic: day to day (thigh), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press