Leonard and Los Angeles take on the Knicks in non-conference play

New York Knicks (41-24, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (31-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -2; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads to Los Angeles for a non-conference matchup.

The Clippers are 16-13 on their home court. Los Angeles is 15-24 against opponents over .500.

The Knicks are 18-15 on the road. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.9.

The Clippers make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (45.7%). The Knicks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Clippers give up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 123-111 in the last meeting on Jan. 8. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points, and Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is averaging 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Brook Lopez is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Towns is scoring 19.8 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 21.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 115.5 points, 42.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 110.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (arm).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press