Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (40-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (39-25, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Lakers are 26-16 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is 18-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-17 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 37.2% from 3-point range.

The Lakers’ 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 13.0 per game the Lakers allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 116-115 in the last meeting on Oct. 30. Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 28 points, and Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 33 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is shooting 47.4% and averaging 32.5 points for the Lakers. Reaves is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Randle is averaging 21.4 points, seven rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.1 points, 39.8 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 116.0 points, 43.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (elbow).

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press