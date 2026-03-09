San Antonio takes on Boston, looks for 9th straight home win

Boston Celtics (43-21, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (47-17, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Spurs play Boston.

The Spurs are 24-6 in home games. San Antonio has a 7-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Celtics are 22-11 on the road. Boston is fifth in the NBA with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Neemias Queta averaging 3.0.

The 118.6 points per game the Spurs average are 11.7 more points than the Celtics give up (106.9). The Celtics average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 12.8 per game the Spurs allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 100-95 on Jan. 11. Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points to help lead the Spurs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephon Castle is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Spurs. Wembanyama is averaging 21.9 points and 11.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Payton Pritchard is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 20.0 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 9-1, averaging 121.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 110.1 points, 51.7 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Harrison Barnes: day to day (ankle), Mason Plumlee: day to day (reconditioning).

Celtics: Nikola Vucevic: out (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press