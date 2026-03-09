Skip to main content
NBA cancels Atlanta Hawks’ plans to celebrate famed Magic City adult entertainment club

By AP News
The NBA has called off the Atlanta Hawks’ plans for a night celebrating the city’s famed Magic City adult entertainment club, saying it did so because of “concerns” from many across the league.

Atlanta announced the plan last month, saying the team would pay tribute to an “iconic cultural institution” with food — including the club’s famous lemon pepper wings — along with music and exclusive merchandise.

Luke Kornet of the San Antonio Spurs spoke out about the idea and urged the parties involved to reconsider. And the league evidently heard the same messaging from others.

The tribute game had been scheduled for next Tuesday against Orlando.

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer

