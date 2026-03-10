Sensabaugh scores 21, Hinson makes go-ahead 3 as depleted Jazz stun Warriors, 119-116

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Brice Sensabaugh scored 21 points, two-way player Blake Hinson made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and the depleted Utah Jazz outlasted the ailing Golden State Warriors 119-116 on Monday night.

Hinson made four 3-pointers including a shot from beyond the arc on the right wing with 29.9 seconds remaining to shock the Warriors, who were without Stephen Curry and several other rotation regulars.

Kyle Filipowski contributed 19 points and 15 rebounds for Utah, which had lost eight of nine games.

De’Anthony Melton, who led the Warriors with 22 points, made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 117-116, but Elijah Harkless, another two-way player, clinched the game for the Jazz with two free throws to reach a career-high 16 points.

Gui Santos scored 15 points and Brandin Podziemski added 14 but missed four fourth-quarter free throws for the Warriors, who have lost four of five and are struggling to stay in the NBA Play-In Tournament race in the Western Conference.

After missing 40 games with back ailments, Seth Curry returned and finished with 13 points.

Utah’s Keyonte George scored 15 points but didn’t play in the fourth quarter due to illness.

Utah 27 of 29 free throws compared to the Warriors’ 14-for-21 performance.

After 19 lead changes, the Jazz took the first double-digit lead with a 12-1 third quarter run that gave them a 89-78 advantage with 2:00 left in the period.

The Warriors tied the game at 113 when Draymond Green made a free throw with 1:26 to play.

Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Al Horford (toe) played in Golden State’s last outing against Oklahoma City on Saturday but both joined the growing injured list against the Jazz. Utah was also missing Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier to illness.

