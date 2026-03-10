Warriors host the Bulls for cross-conference game

Chicago Bulls (26-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-32, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -6.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Chicago Bulls in non-conference play.

The Warriors are 19-13 on their home court. Golden State is 15-21 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 10-20 on the road. Chicago is third in the league with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 7.0.

The Warriors average 16.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Bulls allow. The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.4% lower than the 47.2% the Warriors’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 123-91 on Dec. 8. Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Podziemski is averaging 12.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Warriors. De’Anthony Melton is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Matas Buzelis is scoring 15.4 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bulls. Collin Sexton is averaging 15.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 112.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 32.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (wrist), Al Horford: out (injury management), Will Richard: out (ankle).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Collin Sexton: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press