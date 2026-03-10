Memphis faces Philadelphia on 4-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (23-40, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -5.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis heads into the matchup against Philadelphia as losers of four straight games.

The 76ers have gone 17-16 at home. Philadelphia is 18-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies are 11-21 on the road. Memphis is 9-17 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The 76ers average 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer makes per game than the Grizzlies give up (14.0). The Grizzlies average 115.7 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 116.1 the 76ers allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The 76ers won 139-136 in overtime in the last meeting on Dec. 31. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 34 points, and Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 40 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quentin Grimes is averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 assists for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Cam Spencer is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 assists for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 4-6, averaging 112.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (hand), Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), VJ Edgecombe: day to day (back).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (injury management), Taj Gibson: day to day (reconditioning), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Cedric Coward: day to day (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: day to day (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Taylor Hendricks: day to day (thumb), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press