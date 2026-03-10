NBA fines Lakers’ Luka Doncic $50,000 for gesture toward official in game against the Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic has been fined $50,000 for making a gesture toward an official during the Lakers’ 110-97 win over the Knicks, the NBA announced Tuesday.

The incident occurred with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter on Sunday when Doncic fell backward after contact from Knicks forward Mohamed Diawara, who was driving to the basket. Doncic threw his hands up and did a “money” gesture toward the official by rubbing his fingers together.

Diawara shoveled the ball to Josh Hart, who scored the layup and cut the Knicks’ deficit to 74-65.

The fine makes up roughly 0.109% of Doncic’s $46 million salary this season.

Doncic went on to score next for the Lakers and finished with a game-high 35 points and added eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The Lakers (39-25) host the Timberwolves (40-24) on Tuesday night.

