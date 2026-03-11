Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
57.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hornets rally for 103-101 victory over the Trail Blazers

By AP News
Hornets Trail Blazers Basketball

Hornets Trail Blazers Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Brandon Miller had 21 points and eight rebounds, LaMelo Ball had 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets overcame a 19-point deficit to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 103-101 on Tuesday night.

Kon Knueppel added 15 points and five rebounds for the Hornets, who got back to .500 at 33-33. Ryan Kalkbrenner added 13 points and six rebounds off the bench.

The Hornets trailed 43-24 in the second quarter but edged ahead late by holding the Trail Blazers to 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Jerami Grant scored 24 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Portland. Deni Avdija had 22 points and Scoot Henderson scored 14 off the bench. Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan each had 11 points.

Portland controlled the first half and led Charlotte by nine going into halftime before a cold-shooting stretch and a series of late-game miscues.

Up next

Hornets: Visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Trail Blazers: Host the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.