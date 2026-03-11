Carter erupts for career-best 24 points to lead Kings to 114-109 comeback win over Pacers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Devin Carter scored 22 of his career-best 24 points in the fourth quarter to power the Sacramento Kings to a 114-109 comeback win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Carter scored 13 straight points down the stretch for Sacramento, who trailed by as many as 20 points and were down by 10 heading into the final frame.

The Kings shot 46% from the field and 35% from deep, while the Pacers shot 41% and 30% respectively. Carter was 9 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Maxime Raynaud’s and-1 jumper with 16 seconds remaining finished off the win.

Raynaud had an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double, the 15th of the season for the 7-foot-1 rookie. Russell Westbrook added 16 points, nine assists, and seven rebounds, and DeMar DeRozan and Nique Clifford each scored 12 points.

Indiana led 59-42 at the half, but Sacramento took their first lead since the first quarter on Carter’s 3-pointer with 4:16 remaining in regulation.

Aaron Nesmith led all scorers with 29 points, 24 of them in the first half. Obi Toppin scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds, and Kam Jones had 14 points and nine assists.

Indiana extended its NBA-long losing streak to 10 games, and the game matched teams with the NBA’s two worst records.

Pascal Siakam (right knee sprain) and Andrew Nembhard (back and neck soreness) did not play. They are the Pacers’ first and third-leading scorers, respectively.

The Kings had dropped their last three meetings against Indiana, including a 116-105 defeat on Dec. 8 in Indianapolis.

