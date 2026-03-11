Westbrook and Sacramento take on Charlotte in non-conference play

Charlotte Hornets (33-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-50, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -12.5; over/under is 226.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Charlotte Hornets visit the Sacramento Kings in non-conference action.

The Kings have gone 11-22 at home. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 19-16 on the road. Charlotte is second in the Eastern Conference with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 8.7.

The Kings average 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer makes per game than the Hornets give up (12.9). The Hornets’ 45.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Kings have allowed to their opponents (49.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Kings. Malik Monk is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 113.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 117.2 points, 47.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Dylan Cardwell: out (ankle), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Hornets: Liam McNeeley: day to day (ankle), Coby White: day to day (calf), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press