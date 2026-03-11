Philadelphia visits Detroit on 3-game road slide

Philadelphia 76ers (35-30, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (46-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against Detroit looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Pistons are 31-10 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is fifth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 45.9 rebounds. Jalen Duren paces the Pistons with 10.6 boards.

The 76ers are 21-22 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has a 6-8 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pistons average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer makes per game than the 76ers allow (13.3). The 76ers score 6.3 more points per game (115.9) than the Pistons give up to opponents (109.6).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Pistons won 114-105 in the last matchup on Nov. 15.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is averaging 25.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 9.9 assists for the Pistons. Duren is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games.

Quentin Grimes is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the 76ers. Cameron Payne is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Joel Embiid: out (oblique).

