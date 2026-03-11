Memphis faces Dallas, looks to end home losing streak

Dallas Mavericks (21-44, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (23-41, 11th in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Dallas looking to stop its four-game home losing streak.

The Grizzlies are 6-6 against division opponents. Memphis is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.9 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Mavericks are 3-10 against the rest of their division. Dallas allows 117.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Grizzlies are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.0% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Grizzlies give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies won 124-105 in the last matchup on Feb. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Naji Marshall is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 118.3 points, 37.4 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 107.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Taj Gibson: day to day (reconditioning), Walter Clayton Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: day to day (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press