Jokic has his 25th triple-double of the season, the Nuggets rout the Rockets 129-93

By AP News
Rockets Nuggets Basketball

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 16 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his 25th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Houston Rockets 129-93 in a Western Conference showdown Wednesday night.

Jamal Murray scored 30 points for Denver, which holds the tiebreaker over the Rockets after winning the season series 3-1. The Nuggets moved within a half-game of Houston in the bunched-up Western Conference standings.

It was the first time since mid-November Denver has won with its opening-night lineup together. The Nuggets had lost six of 10 out of the All-Star break as head coach David Adelman practices caution with workloads as players return to the lineup.

Jokic completed his 187th career triple-double with his 10th rebound with 4:14 left in the third. It is the 15th time this season he has secured a triple-double before the fourth quarter.

The Rockets, who finished 4 of 33 from behind the arc, were outscored 40-22 in the third. Kevin Durant finished with just 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting, his fewest field goal attempts this season.

The Nuggets led by six at halftime and opened a 82-63 lead late in the third.

Up next

Rockets: Host New Orleans on Friday night.

Nuggets: At San Antonio on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By MICHAEL KELLY
Associated Press

