Houston faces conference rival New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans (22-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (40-25, third in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New Orleans Pelicans take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets in Western Conference action Friday.

The Rockets are 6-6 against the rest of their division. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference with 52.4 points per game in the paint led by Alperen Sengun averaging 13.7.

The Pelicans are 6-7 against the rest of the division. New Orleans is eighth in the Western Conference scoring 115.6 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

The Rockets average 114.2 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 120.0 the Pelicans allow. The Pelicans are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 45.9% the Rockets’ opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Rockets defeated the Pelicans 119-110 in their last meeting on Jan. 19. Jabari Smith Jr. led the Rockets with 32 points, and Trey Murphy III led the Pelicans with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durant is shooting 51.4% and averaging 25.9 points for the Rockets. Reed Sheppard is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Murphy is averaging 22.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pelicans. Saddiq Bey is averaging 20.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 121.0 points, 46.9 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (knee), Fred VanVleet: out for season (acl), Steven Adams: out for season (ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith: out (ankle).

Pelicans: Bryce McGowens: out (toe).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press