Avdija, Trail Blazers to host George and the Jazz

Utah Jazz (20-46, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (31-35, 10th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz take on Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference play.

The Trail Blazers are 5-7 against division opponents. Portland is third in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.7 rebounds. Donovan Clingan leads the Trail Blazers with 11.5 boards.

The Jazz are 1-10 in division matchups. Utah leads the Western Conference with 29.5 assists. Isaiah Collier leads the Jazz with 7.2.

The Trail Blazers average 115.1 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 125.0 the Jazz give up. The Jazz average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Trail Blazers give up.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 135-119 on Feb. 13, with Jrue Holiday scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clingan is shooting 52.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

George is averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 108.4 points, 44.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Keyonte George: day to day (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee), John Konchar: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press