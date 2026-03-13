Booker, Suns beat Indiana 123-108 for 4th straight victory and Pacers’ 11th loss in a row

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 43 points, Jalen Green had 36 and the Phoenix Suns beat NBA-worst Indiana 123-108 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory and the Pacers’ 11th loss in a row.

Seventh in the Western Conference, the Suns played the second game of a six-game trip they opened Tuesday night with a victory over Milwaukee.

Booker was 14 of 31 from field, hit 4 of 7 3-ponters and made 11 free throws without a miss. He also had seven rebounds and five assists. Green shot 14 of 23, making three 3-pointers. Royce O’Neale had 15 points on 5-of-8 3-point shooting.

Andrew Nembhard led the Pacers with 23 points — all the first half after he was questionable because of a lower-back problem.

Center Ivica Zubac had eight points and six rebounds in 16 minutes in his Pacers debut. Sidelined by a sprained left ankle since December, Zubac joined Indiana in a trade-deadline deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Booker scored 15 points in the first quarter that finished with the teams tied at 36. He added seven in the second and the Suns led 67-61 at the half.

