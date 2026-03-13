Pistons beat 76ers 131-109 for 2nd straight victory after 4-game skid

DETROIT (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored 19 points and the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons beat the Philadelphia 76ers 131-109 on Thursday night for their second straight victory after a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Javonte Green added 17 points, and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons didn’t trail in either victory, beating Brooklyn and Philadelphia by an average of 30 points.

Cade Cunningham, who was double-teamed for much of the game, only took six shots from the floor, matching the third-lowest total of his career. He finished with eight points, but had 13 assists and five rebounds in 28 minutes.

Marjon Beauchamp scored 17 points, and Cam Payne had 15 for Philadelphia. The 76ers have lost five of seven.

Detroit led by 17 points in the second quarter, but the 76ers got back into it by aggressively trapping Cunningham. As a result, he only had eight points in the half and his nine assists were balanced by four turnovers.

Up next

76ers: Host Brooklyn on Saturday.

Pistons: Host Memphis on Friday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press