San Antonio and Charlotte square off in non-conference matchup

Charlotte Hornets (34-33, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (48-18, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets in non-conference play.

The Spurs have gone 25-7 at home. San Antonio averages 118.9 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Hornets are 20-16 in road games. Charlotte is 3-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spurs are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.0% the Hornets allow to opponents. The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.2% the Spurs’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hornets won 111-106 in the last matchup on Jan. 31.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keldon Johnson is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 120.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 117.6 points, 47.4 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Victor Wembanyama: day to day (ankle).

Hornets: Liam McNeeley: day to day (ankle), Grant Williams: day to day (knee), Ryan Kalkbrenner: day to day (illness), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press