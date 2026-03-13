Orlando visits Miami following overtime win

Orlando Magic (37-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando visits the Miami Heat following the Magic’s 136-131 overtime win against the Washington Wizards.

The Heat have gone 22-18 against Eastern Conference teams. Miami ranks sixth in the NBA with 28.7 assists per game. Davion Mitchell leads the Heat averaging 6.7.

The Magic are 23-19 against conference opponents. Orlando is sixth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 114.0 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

The Heat are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.4% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.8% higher than the 45.7% the Heat’s opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fifth time this season. The Magic won 133-124 in the last matchup on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is averaging 20 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Heat. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wendell Carter Jr. is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 24.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 8-2, averaging 124.6 points, 48.5 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 45.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (toe), Norman Powell: out (groin), Tyler Herro: day to day (quadriceps).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (back), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press