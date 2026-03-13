Indiana faces New York on 7-game home skid

New York Knicks (42-25, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-51, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -11.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts New York looking to stop its seven-game home losing streak.

The Pacers have gone 11-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Andrew Nembhard averaging 7.3.

The Knicks are 27-15 in conference games. New York is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 117.2 points per game and is shooting 47.4%.

The Pacers are shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.7% the Knicks allow to opponents. The Knicks average 14.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Pacers give up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 11 the Pacers won 137-134 in overtime led by 30 points from Pascal Siakam, while Jalen Brunson scored 40 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarace Walker is averaging 11.1 points for the Pacers. Micah Potter is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 20.0 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 22.1 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 0-10, averaging 112.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.4 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 47.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Obi Toppin: day to day (foot), T.J. McConnell: day to day (hamstring), Pascal Siakam: day to day (knee), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles), Quenton Jackson: day to day (calf), Aaron Nesmith: day to day (ankle).

Knicks: Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (knee), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press