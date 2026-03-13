Los Angeles hosts Chicago following Buzelis’ 41-point game

Chicago Bulls (27-38, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-32, eighth in the Western Conference)

Inglewood, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -12.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Los Angeles Clippers after Matas Buzelis scored 41 points in the Bulls’ 130-124 overtime victory over the Golden State Warriors.

The Clippers are 18-13 in home games. Los Angeles is the worst team in the Western Conference recording just 40.8 rebounds per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 6.4.

The Bulls are 11-20 in road games. Chicago is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45.1 rebounds per game led by Jalen Smith averaging 7.0.

The Clippers are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 13.4 per game the Clippers give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Bulls defeated the Clippers 138-110 in their last matchup on Jan. 21. Buzelis led the Bulls with 21 points, and John Collins led the Clippers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is shooting 50.3% and averaging 28.3 points for the Clippers. Darius Garland is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Josh Giddey is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 8.4 rebounds for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 6-4, averaging 121.4 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 109.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Darius Garland: out (toe), Yanic Konan Niederhauser: out for season (foot), Bradley Beal: out for season (hip), John Collins: out (arm).

Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (foot), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Patrick Williams: day to day (ankle), Collin Sexton: day to day (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press