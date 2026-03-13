Washington faces Boston on 8-game road skid

Washington Wizards (16-49, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (43-23, second in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Boston looking to stop its eight-game road skid.

The Celtics have gone 28-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston is third in the Eastern Conference with 33.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 6.6.

The Wizards are 11-30 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington gives up 123.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Celtics average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.0 per game the Celtics allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Celtics won 146-101 in the last matchup on Dec. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is scoring 28.4 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Celtics. Payton Pritchard is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the past 10 games.

Bub Carrington is averaging 9.9 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 108.7 points, 49.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Wizards: 0-10, averaging 114.8 points, 39.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.3 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: day to day (conditioning), Nikola Vucevic: out (finger), Derrick White: day to day (knee).

Wizards: Jamir Watkins: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (not injury related).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press