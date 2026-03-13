Memphis visits Detroit on 3-game road skid

Memphis Grizzlies (23-42, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (47-18, first in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -15.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits Detroit looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Pistons have gone 25-8 in home games. Detroit is 9-5 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 11-22 in road games. Memphis ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Zach Edey averaging 3.9.

The Pistons are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.4% the Grizzlies allow to opponents. The Grizzlies average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Pistons allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pistons won the last matchup 114-106 on Nov. 4, with Cade Cunningham scoring 33 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Duren is averaging 18.5 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Pistons. Cunningham is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Wells is averaging 12.8 points for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 46.3 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 117.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Ausar Thompson: day to day (ankle), Caris LeVert: day to day (wrist).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Taj Gibson: day to day (reconditioning), Walter Clayton Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ty Jerome: day to day (calf), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), Cedric Coward: day to day (knee), Cam Spencer: day to day (back), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

By The Associated Press