Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
54.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Toronto hosts Phoenix following Booker’s 43-point game

By AP News

Phoenix Suns (39-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (36-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Toronto Raptors after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Suns’ 123-108 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors are 17-16 on their home court. Toronto ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.8 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.1.

The Suns have gone 17-14 away from home. Phoenix is 17-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raptors score 113.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 111.0 the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.4% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 49.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 108.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (illness), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.