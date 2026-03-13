Toronto hosts Phoenix following Booker’s 43-point game

Phoenix Suns (39-27, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (36-29, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -4; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Toronto Raptors after Devin Booker scored 43 points in the Suns’ 123-108 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Raptors are 17-16 on their home court. Toronto ranks fourth in the NBA with 28.8 assists per game led by Immanuel Quickley averaging 6.1.

The Suns have gone 17-14 away from home. Phoenix is 17-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Raptors score 113.4 points per game, 2.4 more points than the 111.0 the Suns allow. The Suns are shooting 45.4% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.4% the Raptors’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scottie Barnes is shooting 49.9% and averaging 18.8 points for the Raptors. Quickley is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Gillespie is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Royce O’Neale is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 39.3 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Suns: 7-3, averaging 108.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (illness), Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press