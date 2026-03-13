Philadelphia and Brooklyn square off in conference showdown

Brooklyn Nets (17-49, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (35-31, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: VJ Edgecombe and the Philadelphia 76ers host Nic Claxton and the Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference action.

The 76ers are 8-7 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Philadelphia is sixth in the Eastern Conference scoring 115.8 points while shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Nets are 3-10 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring averaging just 106.9 points per game while shooting 44.6%.

The 76ers’ 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Nets allow. The Nets’ 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nets won 114-106 in the last meeting on Dec. 24. Michael Porter Jr. led the Nets with 28 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edgecombe is scoring 15.3 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Claxton is averaging 12 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Nets. Noah Clowney is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 107.5 points, 38.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Andre Drummond: day to day (back), Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Adem Bona: day to day (back), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

Nets: Ziaire Williams: day to day (illness), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Nolan Traore: day to day (rest).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press