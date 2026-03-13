Atlanta plays Milwaukee, looks for 9th straight victory

Milwaukee Bucks (27-38, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (35-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will attempt to continue its eight-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Hawks are 20-21 in conference matchups. Atlanta is sixth in the NBA with 51.9 points in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 12.3.

The Bucks are 19-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee averages 13.9 turnovers per game and is 10-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Hawks’ 14.4 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 14.7 per game the Bucks allow. The Bucks are shooting 47.9% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 47.3% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 131-113 on March 5. Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 23 points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 119.7 points, 49.5 rebounds, 29.3 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points per game.

Bucks: 3-7, averaging 105.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.9 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Dyson Daniels: day to day (toe).

Bucks: Ousmane Dieng: day to day (illness).

