UConn Huskies play in Big East Tournament against the Georgetown Hoyas

By AP News

Georgetown Hoyas (16-17, 8-14 Big East) vs. UConn Huskies (28-4, 18-3 Big East)

New York; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -13.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 UConn faces Georgetown in the Big East Tournament.

The Huskies are 18-3 against Big East opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. UConn averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Hoyas are 8-14 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East with 14.9 assists per game led by Malik Mack averaging 4.2.

UConn makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Georgetown has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Georgetown averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UConn gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Huskies won 79-75 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Solomon Ball led the Huskies with 20 points, and KJ Lewis led the Hoyas with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braylon Mullins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Tarris Reed Jr. is shooting 65.2% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Lewis is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kayvaun Mulready is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

