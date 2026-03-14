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Kawhi Leonard scores 28 points in the Clippers’ 119-108 victory over the Bulls

By AP News
Bulls Clippers Basketball

Bulls Clippers Basketball

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LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 26 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to four games with a 119-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Jordan Miller added 14 points to help the eighth-place Clippers win for the seventh time in eight games to solidify their hold on a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. After starting the season 6-21, Los Angeles is a season-best two games over .500 at 34-32.

Leonard scored at least 20 points for the 44th consecutive game to tie Bob McAdoo’s franchise record set for the Buffalo Braves in 1974-75.

The Clippers were without trade-deadline acquisition Daruis Garland, who was listed with left toe injury management on the front end of a back-to-back.

Josh Giddey had his 11th triple-double of the season for the Bulls with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Tre Jones scored 21 points and Matas Buzelis added 18 as the Bulls went 2-3 on a West Coast trip.

Chicago shot 44.2% from the floor and 29.3% from 3-point range while falling to 3-4 following an 11-game losing streak.

The Bulls lost on consecutive nights in the Los Angeles area after falling to the Lakers 142-130 on Thursday.

Up next

Bulls: Host Memphis on Monday night.

Clippers: Host Sacramento on Saturday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

By DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press

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