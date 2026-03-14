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Cleveland hosts Dallas for out-of-conference game

By AP News

Dallas Mavericks (22-45, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (41-26, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays Cleveland for a non-conference matchup.

The Cavaliers have gone 22-12 at home. Cleveland ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference with 28.3 assists per game led by James Harden averaging 8.1.

The Mavericks are 8-25 on the road. Dallas is 10-30 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cavaliers are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.6% higher than the 46.2% the Cavaliers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last matchup 138-105 on March 13. Evan Mobley scored 29 points to help lead the Cavaliers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is shooting 43.2% and averaging 24.2 points for the Cavaliers. Mobley is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Williams is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.1 points for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 114.9 points, 41.9 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 1-9, averaging 104.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Max Strus: out (foot), Sam Merrill: day to day (hamstring), Tyrese Proctor: day to day (quadricep), Jarrett Allen: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Daniel Gafford: day to day (rest), P.J. Washington: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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