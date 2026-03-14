Golden State takes on New York, seeks to break 4-game skid

Golden State Warriors (32-34, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (43-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State aims to end its four-game skid with a victory against New York.

The Knicks have gone 23-9 at home. New York ranks eighth in the league with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 8.8.

The Warriors are 13-19 in road games. Golden State has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks score 117.0 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 114.4 the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 45.8% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.6% the Knicks’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 16 the Warriors won 126-113 led by 32 points from Jimmy Butler III, while Miles McBride scored 25 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is scoring 26.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Knicks. OG Anunoby is averaging 18.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the last 10 games.

Quinten Post is averaging 7.6 points for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 17.5 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 47.9 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 114.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Josh Hart: day to day (knee), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (knee), Miles McBride: out (ankle), Jeremy Sochan: day to day (illness).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Al Horford: day to day (calf), Quinten Post: day to day (ankle), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (wrist), Draymond Green: out (injury management).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press