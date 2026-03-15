Sacramento hosts conference foe Utah

Utah Jazz (20-47, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-51, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 232.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Utah meet on Sunday.

The Kings are 10-34 in conference games. Sacramento has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jazz have gone 11-31 against Western Conference opponents. Utah allows 125.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Kings average 110.6 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 125.0 the Jazz give up. The Jazz’s 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Kings have given up to their opponents (49.3%).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 121-93 on Feb. 12. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 23 points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is averaging 18.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Kings. Russell Westbrook is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyonte George is averaging 23.6 points and 6.1 assists for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Jazz: 2-8, averaging 112.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Malik Monk: out (ankle), Domantas Sabonis: out for season (back), Devin Carter: out (calf), De’Andre Hunter: out for season (eye), Zach LaVine: out for season (finger), Drew Eubanks: out (thumb), Keegan Murray: out (ankle).

Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle), Ace Bailey: day to day (concussion), Keyonte George: day to day (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee), John Konchar: day to day (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press