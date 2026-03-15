Memphis visits Chicago on 4-game road skid

Memphis Grizzlies (23-43, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (27-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis travels to Chicago looking to stop its four-game road skid.

The Bulls are 16-18 on their home court. Chicago ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 28.8 assists per game led by Tre Jones averaging 5.5.

The Grizzlies are 11-23 in road games. Memphis ranks third in the Western Conference with 28.5 assists per game led by Cam Spencer averaging 5.5.

The Bulls’ 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 13.9 per game the Grizzlies give up. The Grizzlies average 13.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matas Buzelis is averaging 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Josh Giddey is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. GG Jackson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points per game.

Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 117.1 points, 37.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Jalen Smith: day to day (calf), Isaac Okoro: day to day (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Collin Sexton: day to day (leg).

Grizzlies: Santi Aldama: day to day (knee), Jaylen Wells: day to day (shoulder), Walter Clayton Jr.: day to day (ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out for season (finger), Ja Morant: out (elbow), Scotty Pippen Jr.: out for season (toe), Zach Edey: out for season (ankle), GG Jackson: day to day (foot), Brandon Clarke: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press