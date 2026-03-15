Orlando puts road win streak on the line against Atlanta

Orlando Magic (38-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Atlanta trying to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Hawks are 21-21 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 52.1 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Johnson averaging 12.4.

The Magic are 24-19 in conference games. Orlando ranks seventh in the NBA scoring 51.9 points per game in the paint led by Franz Wagner averaging 10.9.

The Hawks score 117.7 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 114.1 the Magic allow. The Magic average 115.7 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 116.6 the Hawks give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Nov. 5 the Hawks won 127-112 led by 21 points from Zaccharie Risacher, while Paolo Banchero scored 22 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 23 points, 10.4 rebounds and eight assists for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Banchero is averaging 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and five assists for the Magic. Desmond Bane is averaging 23.4 points and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 120.2 points, 49.1 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 118.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jonathan Kuminga: day to day (knee).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (back), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Jett Howard: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press