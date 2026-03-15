Giannis Antetokounmpo scores 31 points to lead the Bucks over the Pacers 134-123

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 134-123 on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo also had eight assists while Bobby Portis scored 29 points and added 10 rebounds. Ryan Rollins shot 8 for 12, including 3 for 5 from beyond the 3-point line, to finish with 20 points, seven assists and three steals.

Aaron Nesmith led the Pacers with 32 points. Indiana also got 16 points and two blocks from Jay Huff.

The Bucks trailed 65-62 at halftime but turned a six-point fourth-quarter lead into an 18-point advantage with a 15-3 run to make it 119-101 with 8:45 left in the quarter.

The Pacers turned the ball over 18 times, nine more times than the Bucks.

Up next

The Bucks will host the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

The Pacers travel to meet the Knicks on Tuesday.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba