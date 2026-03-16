Grimes leads short-handed 76ers to a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Quentin Grimes scored 14 of his season-high 31 points in the fourth quarter as the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-103 Sunday night.

The Sixers were playing without Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. due to injuries.

Justin Edwards scored 21 points, and VJ Edgecombe had 18 points and a career-high 12 rebounds for the rookie’s third double-double this season.

Deni Avdija led Portland with 25 points, and Jerami Grant added 20. But the Trail Blazers shot just 17 for 53 from 3-point range (32.7%). Donovan Clingan added 11 points and 15 rebounds.

Portland led by one point at halftime, 54-53, before the Sixers stretched the lead to as many as 10 points in the third quarter, helped by nine points from Edwards in the period.

The Sixers took their largest lead of the game at 101-87 with 5:34 left, but Portland answered with a 10-0 run. An Edgecombe jumper with 1:53 to play and a steal and slam by Edwards with 1:20 left helped Philadelphia seal the win.

Up next

76ers: Open a three-game trip in Denver on Tuesday.

Trail Blazers: Continue a five-game trip in Brooklyn Monday night.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba