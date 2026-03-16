Knicks rally from a 21-point deficit and beat the short-handed Warriors 110-107

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 30 points and nine assists, and the New York Knicks rallied from a 21-point deficit against a patchwork Golden State lineup to beat the Warriors 110-107 on Sunday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Knicks, while OG Anunoby and Jordan Clarkson both had 14 points. The Knicks took a while to wake up in their return home from a five-game road trip before eventually picking up their third straight victory.

The Knicks led briefly in the opening minutes of the game and then not again until the final minutes of the third quarter after back-to-back baskets by Brunson.

Brandin Podziemski scored 25 points for the Warriors, who had Stephen Curry and most of their recognizable names on the bench in their season-high fifth straight loss. Quentin Post had a career-high 22 and Gui Santos finished with 20.

Curry missed his 17th straight game with right knee pain and inflammation. Younger brother Seth Curry is out at least a week with a left groin strain and veteran forward Al Horford has a left calf strain that will also sideline him at least a week.

Golden State also rested Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis and De’Anthony Melton on the first night of back-to-back games, hoping they will be available Monday in Washington. The Warriors used their 11th different starting lineup in the last 11 games and 34th of the season.

But Golden State led 35-21 after one quarter and extended it to 46-25 on Post’s follow shot with 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the half. New York cut it to 54-45 at the break.

The Warriors wouldn’t go away even after the Knicks surged ahead, but turned the ball over without being able to get a final shot after Anunoby’s free throws with 6.2 seconds left.

Up next

Warriors: Visit Washington on Monday.

Knicks: Host Indiana on Tuesday.

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AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

By BRIAN MAHONEY

AP Basketball Writer