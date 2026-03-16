Philadelphia faces Denver on 4-game road skid

Philadelphia 76ers (37-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (41-27, fifth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to break its four-game road slide when the 76ers play Denver.

The Nuggets are 18-13 on their home court. Denver has a 7-11 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 76ers are 17-15 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 16.7 fast break points per game led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 5.7.

The Nuggets score 120.7 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 116.0 the 76ers give up. The 76ers average 115.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 116.7 the Nuggets give up.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Nuggets defeated the 76ers 125-124 in overtime in their last meeting on Jan. 6. Jalen Pickett led the Nuggets with 29 points, and Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 27.9 points and 13.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dominick Barlow is scoring 8.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Quentin Grimes is averaging 17.1 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 119.9 points, 44.5 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.7 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Peyton Watson: out (hamstring).

76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (finger), Johni Broome: out (knee), Jabari Walker: out (illness), Dalen Terry: out (shoulder), Joel Embiid: out (oblique), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out (elbow).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press