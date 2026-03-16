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Golden State takes on Washington, looks to halt 5-game skid

By AP News

Golden State Warriors (32-35, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (16-50, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State comes into the matchup with Washington after losing five in a row.

The Wizards have gone 11-22 in home games. Washington is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 47.3 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Davis averaging 13.1.

The Warriors are 13-20 on the road. Golden State ranks seventh in the Western Conference shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The Wizards’ 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors’ 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (47.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bub Carrington is averaging 9.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Wizards. Will Riley is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gui Santos is shooting 50.0% and averaging 7.9 points for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 0-10, averaging 113.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.5 points per game.

Warriors: 2-8, averaging 112.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 29.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points.

INJURIES: Wizards: Anthony Davis: out (finger), Cam Whitmore: out for season (shoulder), Alex Sarr: out (hamstring), Leaky Black: out (ankle), Kyshawn George: out (elbow), D’Angelo Russell: out (not injury related).

Warriors: Jimmy Butler III: out for season (knee), Seth Curry: out (adductor), Al Horford: out (calf), Stephen Curry: out (knee), Moses Moody: out (wrist), Draymond Green: out (back), Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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