Ball, Hornets host the Heat

Miami Heat (38-30, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (34-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in Eastern Conference play Tuesday.

The Hornets are 9-5 against division opponents. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46.1 rebounds. Moussa Diabate leads the Hornets with 8.7 boards.

The Heat are 7-6 against the rest of the division. Miami is second in the league scoring 120.4 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

The Hornets are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage the Heat allow to opponents. The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 47.0% the Hornets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat won the last matchup 128-120 on March 7. Tyler Herro scored 33 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ball is averaging 19.3 points and 7.1 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.9 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Heat. Herro is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 114.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 122.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Liam McNeeley: day to day (ankle), Tidjane Salaun: day to day (calf).

Heat: Nikola Jovic: day to day (back), Andrew Wiggins: day to day (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press