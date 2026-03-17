Toronto plays Chicago on 3-game road skid

Toronto Raptors (38-29, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (28-40, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will try to break its three-game road skid when the Raptors visit Chicago.

The Bulls are 17-26 in conference play. Chicago ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 14.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.3% from downtown. Anfernee Simons leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

The Raptors are 28-16 in conference games. Toronto is 7-4 in one-possession games.

The Bulls are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Raptors allow to opponents. The Bulls average 113.6 points per game, 6.4 fewer points than the 120.0 the Bulls give up to opponents.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Bulls 110-101 in their last meeting on Feb. 20. Brandon Ingram led the Raptors with 31 points, and Simons led the Bulls with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is averaging 17.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists for the Bulls. Matas Buzelis is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Immanuel Quickley is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Raptors. RJ Barrett is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 115.4 points, 47.2 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Raptors: 4-6, averaging 112.3 points, 39.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: out (wrist), Isaac Okoro: out (knee), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Jaden Ivey: out (knee), Zach Collins: out for season (toe), Collin Sexton: out (leg).

Raptors: Collin Murray-Boyles: day to day (thumb).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press