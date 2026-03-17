Minnesota hosts Phoenix after Booker’s 40-point game

Phoenix Suns (39-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-27, sixth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Devin Booker scored 40 points in the Suns’ 120-112 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Timberwolves are 25-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 15-17 record against opponents over .500.

The Suns are 25-18 in conference games. Phoenix ranks last in the Western Conference scoring 42.7 points per game in the paint.

The Timberwolves average 13.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 12.2 per game the Suns give up. The Suns average 14.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 12.5 per game the Timberwolves give up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 108-105 on Dec. 9, with Mark Williams scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Suns. Booker is averaging 24.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards: out (knee), Naz Reid: day to day (shoulder).

Suns: Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press