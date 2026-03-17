Oklahoma City plays Orlando on 8-game win streak

Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-29, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -9.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to extend its eight-game win streak with a victory against Orlando.

The Magic are 22-12 on their home court. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 16.2 fast break points per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 3.8.

The Thunder are 24-8 on the road. Oklahoma City averages 118.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

The Magic average 11.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer makes per game than the Thunder give up (14.2). The Thunder average 118.5 points per game, 4.3 more than the 114.2 the Magic allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 128-92 on Feb. 4, with Isaiah Joe scoring 22 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 48.9% and averaging 20.6 points for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.3 points, nine rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 51.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 113.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (back), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Thunder: Branden Carlson: out (back), Jalen Williams: out (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press