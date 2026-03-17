Atlanta visits Dallas after Alexander-Walker’s 41-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (37-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (23-46, 13th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta visits the Dallas Mavericks after Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 41 points in the Hawks’ 124-112 win over the Orlando Magic.

The Mavericks are 14-20 in home games. Dallas ranks second in the Western Conference with 53.2 points per game in the paint led by Cooper Flagg averaging 11.2.

The Hawks are 18-15 in road games. Atlanta is 6-7 in one-possession games.

The Mavericks are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 117.8 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 118.2 the Mavericks allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 124-112 on March 10, with Alexander-Walker scoring 29 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is averaging 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Mavericks. Naji Marshall is averaging 12 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Onyeka Okongwu is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 20.3 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 106.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Hawks: 10-0, averaging 122.9 points, 49.9 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Dereck Lively II: out for season (foot), Daniel Gafford: out (illness), Caleb Martin: out (foot), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Brandon Williams: day to day (head).

Hawks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press