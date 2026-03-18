Banchero, Magic square off against the Hornets

Orlando Magic (38-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (35-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Orlando in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

The Hornets are 21-22 in conference games. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Diabate averaging 3.8.

The Magic are 9-6 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Orlando has a 15-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hornets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Magic allow to opponents. The Magic average 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 12.8 per game the Hornets give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hornets won 124-97 in the last matchup on Jan. 23.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Hornets. Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

Desmond Bane is averaging 20.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 115.4 points, 46.2 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 118.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Tidjane Salaun: day to day (calf).

Magic: Franz Wagner: out (ankle), Anthony Black: out (back), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press