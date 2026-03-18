Phoenix visits San Antonio, aims to stop road losing streak

Phoenix Suns (39-30, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (51-18, second in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix visits San Antonio looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Spurs are 30-14 in Western Conference games. San Antonio is 7-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Suns are 25-19 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference allowing only 111.4 points while holding opponents to 47.0% shooting.

The Spurs are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 47.0% the Suns allow to opponents. The Suns average 112.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 111.7 the Spurs allow.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 121-94 on Feb. 20, with Stephon Castle scoring 20 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castle is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 23.9 points and 9.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Royce O’Neale is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 28.1 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 8-2, averaging 122.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Suns: 6-4, averaging 114.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Devin Vassell: day to day (ankle), David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle).

Suns: Grayson Allen: day to day (knee), Dillon Brooks: out (hand), Mark Williams: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press