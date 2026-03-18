Indiana faces Portland, aims to break home skid

Portland Trail Blazers (33-36, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-54, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -10.5; over/under is 234.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana plays Portland looking to end its eight-game home skid.

The Pacers are 10-24 in home games. Indiana has a 7-35 record against teams over .500.

The Trail Blazers are 15-20 on the road. Portland has a 6-5 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers average 111.2 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 117.2 the Trail Blazers allow. The Pacers average 115.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 120.1 the Pacers allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers won the last meeting 131-111 on March 9, with Scoot Henderson scoring 28 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 14 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Pacers. Jarace Walker is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Jerami Grant is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 0-10, averaging 109.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: Pascal Siakam: day to day (knee), Micah Potter: day to day (triceps), Johnny Furphy: out for season (knee), Andrew Nembhard: day to day (calf), Tyrese Haliburton: out for season (achilles).

Trail Blazers: Robert Williams III: day to day (injury management), Shaedon Sharpe: out (calf), Vit Krejci: day to day (calf), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press