Brooklyn hosts Oklahoma City after Gilgeous-Alexander’s 40-point game

Oklahoma City Thunder (54-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (17-51, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -19.5; over/under is 215.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits the Brooklyn Nets after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points in the Thunder’s 113-108 victory over the Orlando Magic.

The Nets are 9-24 in home games. Brooklyn is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The Thunder are 25-8 on the road. Oklahoma City is 5-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets score 106.6 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 107.7 the Thunder give up. The Thunder are shooting 48.0% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 49.3% the Nets’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 105-86 on Feb. 21. Jared McCain scored 21 points to help lead the Thunder to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 24.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Nets. Danny Wolf is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.7 points and 6.6 assists for the Thunder. Jaylin Williams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 2-8, averaging 104.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Thunder: 9-1, averaging 112.8 points, 44.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Ben Saraf: day to day (foot), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Michael Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Terance Mann: day to day (achilles), Nolan Traore: day to day (eye).

Thunder: Branden Carlson: day to day (back), Jalen Williams: day to day (hamstring), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press